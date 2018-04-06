HSBC (HSBC) Downgraded by ValuEngine

ValuEngine lowered shares of HSBC (NYSE:HSBC) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Tuesday.

HSBC has been the subject of several other reports. BNP Paribas cut shares of HSBC from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Deutsche Bank reissued a neutral rating on shares of HSBC in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley reissued a buy rating on shares of HSBC in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Santander raised shares of HSBC from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase reissued a neutral rating on shares of HSBC in a research note on Monday, March 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. HSBC has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $31.50.

HSBC stock traded down $0.21 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $47.53. The stock had a trading volume of 905,944 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,019,146. The stock has a market capitalization of $190,505.58, a P/E ratio of 45.59, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. HSBC has a 12-month low of $39.63 and a 12-month high of $55.89.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Athos Capital Ltd acquired a new position in shares of HSBC during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,973,000. Eagle Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of HSBC by 15.7% during the 3rd quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,947 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $537,000 after acquiring an additional 1,489 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of HSBC by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 108,439 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,358,000 after acquiring an additional 2,350 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of HSBC by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 128,252 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,336,000 after acquiring an additional 10,587 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Bank & Trust Co lifted its holdings in shares of HSBC by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Bank & Trust Co now owns 64,654 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,195,000 after acquiring an additional 2,805 shares in the last quarter. 2.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About HSBC

HSBC Holdings plc provides banking and financial products and services. The company operates through Retail Banking and Wealth Management, Commercial Banking, Global Banking and Markets, and Global Private Banking segments. The Retail Banking and Wealth Management segment offers personal banking products and services, mortgages and loans, credit cards, insurance and investment products, savings products, international services, and wealth solutions and financial planning services, as well as telephone, Internet, and mobile banking services.

