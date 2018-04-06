HSBC Analysts Give CompuGroup Medical (COP) a €57.00 Price Target

CompuGroup Medical (ETR:COP) has been assigned a €57.00 ($70.37) target price by analysts at HSBC in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, March 26th. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. HSBC’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 35.33% from the company’s previous close.

COP has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Deutsche Bank set a €63.00 ($77.78) target price on shares of CompuGroup Medical and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Baader Bank set a €52.00 ($64.20) price target on shares of CompuGroup Medical and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Warburg Research set a €58.00 ($71.60) price target on shares of CompuGroup Medical and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Commerzbank set a €62.00 ($76.54) price target on shares of CompuGroup Medical and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €53.00 ($65.43) price target on shares of CompuGroup Medical and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €57.14 ($70.55).

Shares of ETR:COP opened at €42.12 ($52.00) on Monday. CompuGroup Medical has a 12-month low of €40.10 ($49.51) and a 12-month high of €60.30 ($74.44).

CompuGroup Medical Company Profile

CompuGroup Medical Societas Europaea develops and sells software, as well as information technology services for healthcare sector worldwide. It operates through three segments: Health Provider Services I, Health Provider Services II, and Health Connectivity Services. The company is involved in the development and sale of practice management software and electronic medical records for office-based physicians, dentists, medical care centers, and physician's networks; and integral clinical, administrative, and financial software applications for pharmacies and mail order pharmacies.

