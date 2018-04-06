HSS Hire Group (HSS) Receives “Hold” Rating from Numis Securities

Numis Securities restated their hold rating on shares of HSS Hire Group (LON:HSS) in a research note published on Thursday morning. The firm currently has a GBX 30 ($0.42) target price on the stock.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on HSS. Liberum Capital restated a sell rating and set a GBX 30 ($0.42) price objective on shares of HSS Hire Group in a report on Thursday, December 7th. Peel Hunt reiterated a reduce rating and issued a GBX 20 ($0.28) target price on shares of HSS Hire Group in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. HSS Hire Group has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 44.40 ($0.62).

HSS traded up GBX 0.35 ($0.00) during trading on Thursday, hitting GBX 30.65 ($0.43). 104,526 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 57,475. HSS Hire Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 20 ($0.28) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 72.50 ($1.02).

HSS Hire Group Company Profile

HSS Hire Group plc provides tool and equipment hire and related services in the United Kingdom and Ireland through a network of over 300 locations across the nation. The Company’s business focuses on supplying equipment and services to the fit-out, maintain and operate sectors of the market, with its businesses also supplying construction contractors.

