HTML5COIN (HTML5) 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $447.00

HTML5COIN (CURRENCY:HTML5) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on March 22nd. HTML5COIN has a market cap of $0.00 and approximately $447.00 worth of HTML5COIN was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, HTML5COIN has traded 27.7% lower against the dollar. One HTML5COIN coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $285.85 or 0.04329900 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 14.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.24 or 0.00033991 BTC.

Stratis (STRAT) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.34 or 0.00050626 BTC.

Aeternity (AE) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00020613 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $44.56 or 0.00674931 BTC.

Hshare (HSR) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.12 or 0.00077585 BTC.

PIVX (PIVX) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.78 or 0.00057284 BTC.

NAV Coin (NAV) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.90 or 0.00016391 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000059 BTC.

Emercoin (EMC) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.14 or 0.00032402 BTC.

HTML5COIN Profile

HTML5COIN (CRYPTO:HTML5) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

X15 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 12th, 2014. HTML5COIN’s total supply is 40,659,020,000 coins. HTML5COIN’s official Twitter account is @HTMLCOIN and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for HTML5COIN is /r/htmlcoin_community and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for HTML5COIN is www.htmlcoin.com.

HTML5COIN Coin Trading

HTML5COIN can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is not presently possible to purchase HTML5COIN directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HTML5COIN must first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase HTML5COIN using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Ratings for HTML5COIN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HTML5COIN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.