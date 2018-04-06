Contrasting Huaneng Power International (HNP) and Its Rivals

Huaneng Power International (NYSE: HNP) is one of 69 publicly-traded companies in the “Electric services” industry, but how does it contrast to its rivals? We will compare Huaneng Power International to related companies based on the strength of its institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings, valuation, dividends and risk.

Dividends

Huaneng Power International pays an annual dividend of $1.49 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.8%. Huaneng Power International pays out 46.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “Electric services” companies pay a dividend yield of 3.8% and pay out 70.7% of their earnings in the form of a dividend. Huaneng Power International is clearly a better dividend stock than its rivals, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Huaneng Power International and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Huaneng Power International 1 1 3 0 2.40 Huaneng Power International Competitors 426 2329 2018 57 2.35

As a group, “Electric services” companies have a potential upside of 9.32%. Given Huaneng Power International’s rivals higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Huaneng Power International has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Huaneng Power International and its rivals revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Huaneng Power International $22.56 billion $233.81 million 7.93 Huaneng Power International Competitors $8.48 billion $467.20 million 10.72

Huaneng Power International has higher revenue, but lower earnings than its rivals. Huaneng Power International is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.4% of Huaneng Power International shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 63.6% of shares of all “Electric services” companies are held by institutional investors. 3.9% of shares of all “Electric services” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Huaneng Power International and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Huaneng Power International 1.22% 1.72% 0.46% Huaneng Power International Competitors -23.11% 3.58% -0.65%

Risk and Volatility

Huaneng Power International has a beta of 0.62, indicating that its share price is 38% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Huaneng Power International’s rivals have a beta of 0.03, indicating that their average share price is 97% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Huaneng Power International beats its rivals on 8 of the 15 factors compared.

About Huaneng Power International

Huaneng Power International, Inc., an independent power producer, generates and sells electricity and heat to the regional or provincial grid companies in the People's Republic of China and Singapore. It is involved in the development, construction, operation, and management of power plants and related projects; and generation, wholesale, and retail of power and other relating utilities. The company generates power from coal, wind, gas, oil, biomass, and hydro resources. It is also involved in the sale of coal ash and lime; loading warehousing and conveying services; port development and construction, coal mixture, and machinery leasing and repair services; installation of cold energy instrumentation; and thermal heating services. In addition, the company engages in the development of new energy distribution of coal and coal products; installation and maintenance of power equipment; water supply services; construction and operation of heating pipe networks; power supply, energy transmission, and substation project contracting; cargo transportation along domestic coastal areas; and port management, cargo loading, and water transport material supply. Further, it is involved in the real estate development, leasing, and agency services; production and sale of mineral water; and aquaculture and agriculture irrigation activities, as well as provides environment engineering, waste recycling consultancy, and industrial waste management and recycling services. As of March 31, 2017, the company had controlled generating capacity of 101,270 megawatts and a total generating capacity of 89,486 megawatts. Huaneng Power International, Inc. was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Beijing, the People's Republic of China.

