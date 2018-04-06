Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG) Earns Daily Media Sentiment Score of 0.20

News articles about Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG) have been trending somewhat positive recently, Accern Sentiment reports. Accern identifies negative and positive media coverage by analyzing more than 20 million blog and news sources. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Hub Group earned a media sentiment score of 0.20 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news stories about the transportation company an impact score of 46.5248250826748 out of 100, indicating that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the next several days.

These are some of the news stories that may have effected Accern’s rankings:

Shares of Hub Group stock opened at $40.80 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The company has a market cap of $1,394.11, a P/E ratio of 21.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.44. Hub Group has a 1 year low of $33.17 and a 1 year high of $52.25.

Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The transportation company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.22. Hub Group had a net margin of 3.35% and a return on equity of 9.36%. The company had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.55 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts forecast that Hub Group will post 2.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently commented on HUBG. Zacks Investment Research raised Hub Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Hub Group from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Loop Capital raised their price target on Hub Group to $52.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. BidaskClub lowered Hub Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $45.00 price objective on shares of Hub Group in a research note on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.00.

About Hub Group

Hub Group, Inc is an asset-light freight transportation management company. The Company offers intermodal, truck brokerage and logistics services. It operates through two business segments: Mode and Hub. The Mode segment markets and operates its freight transportation services, consisting of intermodal, truck brokerage and logistics, primarily through agents entering into contractual arrangements with Mode Transportation, LLC (Mode LLC).

