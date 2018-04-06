Hubbell (HUBB) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday.

According to Zacks, “Hubbell Incorporated is engaged in the design, manufacture and sale of electrical and electronic products to commercial, industrial, utility and telecommunications markets. The Company’s products include plugs, receptacles, connectors, lighting fixtures, high voltage test and measurement equipment and voice and data signal processing components. Hubbell Incorporated is based in SHELTON, United States. “

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Hubbell from $134.00 to $153.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. JPMorgan Chase raised Hubbell from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Wells Fargo reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $143.00 price target (up previously from $136.00) on shares of Hubbell in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $160.00 price target on shares of Hubbell in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised Hubbell from a “market perform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, February 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $152.00.

Shares of NYSE HUBB traded down $0.90 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $119.10. 76,974 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 418,216. Hubbell has a 1-year low of $109.32 and a 1-year high of $149.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 2.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $6,504.08, a PE ratio of 20.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.03.

Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The industrial products company reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.12. Hubbell had a return on equity of 20.16% and a net margin of 6.63%. The business had revenue of $917.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $901.23 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.35 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts forecast that Hubbell will post 7.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Stephen M. Mais sold 4,692 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.59, for a total value of $636,188.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 16,669 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,260,149.71. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Chairman David G. Nord sold 12,076 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.76, for a total value of $1,615,285.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HUBB. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Hubbell by 21.6% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,531,331 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $207,251,000 after buying an additional 272,407 shares in the last quarter. Anchor Bolt Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Hubbell in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,272,000. Cadinha & Co. LLC raised its holdings in shares of Hubbell by 1,598.0% in the 4th quarter. Cadinha & Co. LLC now owns 136,862 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $18,523,000 after buying an additional 128,802 shares in the last quarter. Bain Capital Public Equity Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hubbell in the 4th quarter worth approximately $13,464,000. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new position in shares of Hubbell in the 4th quarter worth approximately $13,249,000. 85.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: “Hubbell (HUBB) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research” was originally published by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this piece of content on another publication, it was stolen and reposted in violation of US & international trademark and copyright laws. The original version of this piece of content can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/06/hubbell-hubb-stock-rating-lowered-by-zacks-investment-research.html.

Hubbell Company Profile

Hubbell Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells electrical and electronic products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Electrical and Power. The Electrical segment offers standard and special application wiring device products, rough-in electrical products, connector and grounding products, lighting fixtures and controls, and other electrical equipment for use in industrial, commercial, and institutional facilities by electrical contractors, maintenance personnel, electricians, utilities, and telecommunications companies, as well as components and assemblies for the natural gas distribution market.

Receive News & Ratings for Hubbell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hubbell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.