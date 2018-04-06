Hudson’s Bay (HBC) PT Lowered to C$10.00

Hudson’s Bay (TSE:HBC) had its price objective decreased by Scotiabank from C$12.00 to C$10.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, March 29th. Scotiabank currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on HBC. National Bank Financial lowered their price objective on Hudson’s Bay from C$14.00 to C$12.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. Cowen lowered their price objective on Hudson’s Bay from C$14.00 to C$12.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. CIBC lowered their price objective on Hudson’s Bay from C$14.00 to C$12.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. Canaccord Genuity reduced their target price on Hudson’s Bay from C$12.00 to C$11.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Hudson’s Bay from C$12.00 to C$11.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$10.67.

Get Hudson's Bay alerts:

HBC stock opened at C$8.75 on Thursday. Hudson’s Bay has a 1-year low of C$8.02 and a 1-year high of C$13.43.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.013 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 28th. This represents a $0.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.59%.

In other Hudson’s Bay news, Director Robert C. Baker sold 13,400 shares of Hudson’s Bay stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$11.30, for a total transaction of C$151,420.00. Also, insider L&T B. (Cayman) Inc. sold 400,000 shares of Hudson’s Bay stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$11.01, for a total value of C$4,404,000.00. Insiders have sold a total of 672,544 shares of company stock valued at $7,550,502 in the last quarter.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: “Hudson’s Bay (HBC) PT Lowered to C$10.00” was published by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this news story on another website, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of U.S. & international copyright legislation. The original version of this news story can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/06/hudsons-bay-hbc-price-target-lowered-to-c10-00-at-scotiabank-updated.html.

Hudson’s Bay Company Profile

Hudson's Bay Company owns and operates department stores in Canada, the United States, and Europe. Its stores offer fashion apparel, accessories, cosmetics, and home products. The company operates its stores under the Hudson's Bay, Lord & Taylor, Saks Fifth Avenue, Saks Fifth Avenue OFF 5TH, Find @ Lord & Taylor, Gilt, Home Outfitters, GALERIA Kaufhof, Galeria Inno, and Sportarena banners.

Receive News & Ratings for Hudson's Bay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hudson's Bay and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.