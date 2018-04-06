Humaniq (HMQ) Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $114,886.00

Humaniq (CURRENCY:HMQ) traded 1.4% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on March 30th. Humaniq has a market capitalization of $17.61 million and approximately $114,886.00 worth of Humaniq was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Humaniq token can now be purchased for about $0.11 or 0.00001639 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Liqui, EtherDelta, YoBit and Bittrex. During the last week, Humaniq has traded 3.3% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Ripple (XRP) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00007115 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002965 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $44.94 or 0.00681090 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00014165 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0375 or 0.00000568 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00015174 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.06 or 0.00182812 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.35 or 0.00035600 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.70 or 0.00040860 BTC.

Walton (WTC) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.77 or 0.00246724 BTC.

Humaniq Profile

Humaniq was first traded on May 8th, 2017. Humaniq’s total supply is 184,194,944 tokens and its circulating supply is 162,862,944 tokens. Humaniq’s official Twitter account is @Humaniq_co and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Humaniq is humaniq.co. The Reddit community for Humaniq is /r/Humaniq and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Humaniq is a decentralized application created on the Ethereum blockchain to deliver banking tools to the roughly two bln global inhabitants without access to more traditional institutions using the biometric technology as a anti-sybil measure. The dapp is to be made available for smartphones, making it globally accessible. HMQ is an Ethereum-based token that will be used for all operations within the network and will also be distributed to users through bounty and referral programs. “

Humaniq Token Trading

Humaniq can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit, Bittrex, Upbit, EtherDelta and Liqui. It is not possible to purchase Humaniq directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Humaniq must first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Humaniq using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

