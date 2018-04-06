Huobi Token (HT) Market Cap Hits $0.00

Huobi Token (CURRENCY:HT) traded 0.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on March 30th. Huobi Token has a total market capitalization of $0.00 and $102.98 million worth of Huobi Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Huobi Token has traded 5.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Huobi Token coin can currently be bought for about $1.60 or 0.00024147 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Ripple (XRP) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00007136 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002942 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44.92 or 0.00679562 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00014193 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0369 or 0.00000558 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00015138 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.19 or 0.00184478 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.33 or 0.00035287 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.99 or 0.00045268 BTC.

Walton (WTC) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $22.77 or 0.00246724 BTC.

About Huobi Token

Huobi Token’s launch date was January 31st, 2018. Huobi Token’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins. Huobi Token’s official website is www.huobi.pro. Huobi Token’s official Twitter account is @HUOBI_Pro.

Buying and Selling Huobi Token

Huobi Token can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Huobi. It is not presently possible to buy Huobi Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Huobi Token must first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Huobi Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

