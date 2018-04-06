Husqvarna Group (HSQVY) to Issue None Dividend of $0.13

Husqvarna Group (OTCMKTS:HSQVY) declared a None dividend on Tuesday, February 27th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.131 per share on Tuesday, April 24th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 11th.

Shares of Husqvarna Group stock opened at $18.50 on Friday. Husqvarna Group has a 1 year low of $17.76 and a 1 year high of $21.75.

Husqvarna Group (OTCMKTS:HSQVY) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 20th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $737.47 million during the quarter.

About Husqvarna Group

Husqvarna AB (publ) produces and sells outdoor power and garden watering products worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Husqvarna, Gardena, Consumer Brands, and Construction. It offers wheeled products, such as front riders, garden tractors, zero-turn mowers, lawn mowers, tillers, and snow throwers; robotic lawn mowers; and accessories and spare parts.

