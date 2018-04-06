Hvivo PLC (HVO) Insider James Winschel Buys 8,264 Shares

Hvivo PLC (LON:HVO) insider James Winschel bought 8,264 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 48 ($0.67) per share, with a total value of £3,966.72 ($5,568.11).

LON:HVO opened at GBX 28.50 ($0.40) on Friday. Hvivo PLC has a 52 week low of GBX 50 ($0.70) and a 52 week high of GBX 136.89 ($1.92).

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: This piece of content was first posted by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this piece of content on another publication, it was stolen and reposted in violation of United States & international copyright and trademark laws. The correct version of this piece of content can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/06/hvivo-plc-hvo-insider-james-winschel-buys-8264-shares.html.

Hvivo Company Profile

hVIVO plc, formerly Retroscreen Virology Group plc, is a holding company. The Company is engaged in a life sciences business pioneering a technology platform of human disease models to accelerate drug discovery and development in respiratory and infectious diseases, including flu, respiratory syncytial virus (RSV), asthma and common cold.

Receive News & Ratings for Hvivo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hvivo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.