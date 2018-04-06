Hyatt (H) Rating Increased to Buy at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Hyatt (NYSE:H) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Monday.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hyatt from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $88.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Robert W. Baird set a $78.00 target price on Hyatt and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Hyatt from $81.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Wolfe Research upgraded Hyatt from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus restated a hold rating and set a $78.00 target price on shares of Hyatt in a report on Thursday, February 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Hyatt has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $80.69.

NYSE:H traded down $1.24 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $75.92. The stock had a trading volume of 199,657 shares, compared to its average volume of 913,719. Hyatt has a one year low of $52.72 and a one year high of $83.02. The stock has a market cap of $9,122.44, a P/E ratio of 42.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.24 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Hyatt (NYSE:H) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 14th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. Hyatt had a return on equity of 6.02% and a net margin of 5.31%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.29 earnings per share. sell-side analysts anticipate that Hyatt will post 1.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hyatt announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, December 14th that allows the company to buyback $750.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 21st. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.79%. Hyatt’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.71%.

In related news, insider Peter Fulton sold 4,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.10, for a total value of $344,430.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 22,066 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,767,486.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Maryam Banikarim sold 4,992 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.17, for a total value of $400,208.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 23,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,911,252.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 27.51% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bamco Inc. NY grew its position in Hyatt by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 4,456,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,398,000 after purchasing an additional 17,660 shares during the period. Long Pond Capital LP grew its position in Hyatt by 14.1% during the 3rd quarter. Long Pond Capital LP now owns 3,035,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,567,000 after purchasing an additional 374,704 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Hyatt by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,835,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,007,000 after purchasing an additional 80,084 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Hyatt by 13.9% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,181,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,886,000 after purchasing an additional 144,212 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in Hyatt by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 937,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,911,000 after purchasing an additional 40,668 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 39.19% of the company’s stock.

Hyatt Company Profile

Hyatt Hotels Corporation, a hospitality company, develops, owns, operates, manages, franchises, licenses, or provides services to hotels, resorts, residential, and other properties. It operates in four segments: Owned and Leased Hotels, Americas Management and Franchising, ASPAC Management and Franchising, and EAME/SW Asia Management and Franchising.

