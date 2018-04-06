Hyatt (NYSE:H) Earns Daily Media Impact Score of 0.16

Press coverage about Hyatt (NYSE:H) has been trending somewhat positive this week, Accern Sentiment Analysis reports. The research firm identifies positive and negative press coverage by monitoring more than twenty million news and blog sources. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Hyatt earned a daily sentiment score of 0.16 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned headlines about the company an impact score of 46.317890587668 out of 100, indicating that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the near term.

Several brokerages have commented on H. Raymond James Financial raised Hyatt from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $82.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, January 8th. B. Riley lifted their price objective on Hyatt from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. SunTrust Banks boosted their target price on Hyatt to $80.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 price objective on shares of Hyatt in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Hyatt from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $80.69.

Shares of Hyatt stock traded up $0.32 during trading on Thursday, reaching $77.16. 1,009,354 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 926,220. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm has a market cap of $9,014.41, a P/E ratio of 43.35, a P/E/G ratio of 11.05 and a beta of 1.28. Hyatt has a 1 year low of $52.72 and a 1 year high of $83.02.

Hyatt (NYSE:H) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 14th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.01. Hyatt had a net margin of 5.31% and a return on equity of 6.02%. The business had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.29 earnings per share. research analysts forecast that Hyatt will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hyatt declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Thursday, December 14th that allows the company to buyback $750.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 21st. Hyatt’s dividend payout ratio is 33.71%.

In other news, insider Maryam Banikarim sold 4,992 shares of Hyatt stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.17, for a total transaction of $400,208.64. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 23,840 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,911,252.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Peter Fulton sold 4,300 shares of Hyatt stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.10, for a total transaction of $344,430.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 22,066 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,767,486.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 27.51% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hyatt Hotels Corporation, a hospitality company, develops, owns, operates, manages, franchises, licenses, or provides services to hotels, resorts, residential, and other properties. It operates in four segments: Owned and Leased Hotels, Americas Management and Franchising, ASPAC Management and Franchising, and EAME/SW Asia Management and Franchising.

