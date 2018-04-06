Hyper TV One Day Volume Hits $0.00 (HYTV)

Hyper TV (CURRENCY:HYTV) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on March 30th. One Hyper TV token can now be bought for approximately $0.0012 or 0.00000014 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Hyper TV has a total market capitalization of $0.00 and $0.00 worth of Hyper TV was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Hyper TV has traded flat against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Ripple (XRP) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00007133 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002926 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45.05 or 0.00683235 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00014204 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0376 or 0.00000570 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00015148 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $12.04 or 0.00182604 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.34 or 0.00035471 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.66 or 0.00040311 BTC.

Walton (WTC) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.77 or 0.00246724 BTC.

Hyper TV Token Profile

Hyper TV was first traded on November 4th, 2017. Hyper TV’s total supply is 20,000,000 tokens. Hyper TV’s official Twitter account is @HYPERTVTOKEN. The official website for Hyper TV is www.hypertvtoken.info.

Hyper TV Token Trading

Hyper TV can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is not currently possible to buy Hyper TV directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hyper TV must first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Hyper TV using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

