HyperStake (CRYPTO:HYP) Price Reaches $0.0024 on Top Exchanges

HyperStake (CURRENCY:HYP) traded down 3.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on March 30th. Over the last week, HyperStake has traded down 16.2% against the U.S. dollar. One HyperStake coin can now be purchased for about $0.0024 or 0.00000037 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinExchange, Cryptopia and BX Thailand. HyperStake has a market cap of $2.86 million and approximately $5,210.00 worth of HyperStake was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

NAV Coin (NAV) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.90 or 0.00016391 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.99 or 0.00196582 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0629 or 0.00000952 BTC.

Energycoin (ENRG) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0653 or 0.00000988 BTC.

TransferCoin (TX) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00018309 BTC.

Breakout Stake (BRX) traded down 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00009033 BTC.

HyperStake Profile

HyperStake (CRYPTO:HYP) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 30th, 2014. HyperStake’s total supply is 1,184,773,794 coins. HyperStake’s official Twitter account is @hyperstake and its Facebook page is accessible here. HyperStake’s official website is hyperstake.io. The Reddit community for HyperStake is /r/hyperstake and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “HyperStake is meant to be an experimentation in cryptocurrency economics. HyperStake's primary goal is to create a cryptocurrency that provides a generous return for securing the block chain without massive inflation. Currently inflation is managed through the maximum stake reward of 1000 HYP per stake combined with a block target of 90 seconds, this means maximum coins per day of 960,000 HYP. “

HyperStake Coin Trading

HyperStake can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange, BX Thailand and Cryptopia. It is not possible to purchase HyperStake directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HyperStake must first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase HyperStake using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

