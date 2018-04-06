Commerzbank set a €165.00 ($203.70) target price on Hypoport (ETR:HYQ) in a report issued on Thursday morning. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on HYQ. Berenberg Bank set a €165.00 ($203.70) price target on Hypoport and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 27th. equinet set a €164.00 ($202.47) price target on Hypoport and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, March 12th. Oddo Bhf set a €139.00 ($171.60) price target on Hypoport and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, January 15th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €159.00 ($196.30) price target on Hypoport and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Hypoport has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of €155.17 ($191.56).

ETR:HYQ traded down €1.00 ($1.23) during trading hours on Thursday, reaching €141.40 ($174.57). The company had a trading volume of 8,788 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,727. Hypoport has a one year low of €83.60 ($103.21) and a one year high of €164.00 ($202.47).

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: “Hypoport (HYQ) Given a €165.00 Price Target at Commerzbank” was published by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this piece on another website, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of United States & international copyright & trademark legislation. The legal version of this piece can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/06/hypoport-hyq-given-a-165-00-price-target-at-commerzbank.html.

Hypoport Company Profile

Hypoport AG operates as a technology-based financial service provider in Germany. The company's Financial Product Sales ? Institutional Clients business unit offers financial support for housing companies; borrowing, management consultancy, and support services for property transactions; and insurance services.

Receive News & Ratings for Hypoport Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hypoport and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.