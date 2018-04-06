I0Coin 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $84.00 (I0C)

I0Coin (CURRENCY:I0C) traded down 8.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on March 30th. I0Coin has a market cap of $495,741.00 and $84.00 worth of I0Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, I0Coin has traded 21.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. One I0Coin coin can now be purchased for $0.0236 or 0.00000360 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Ripple (XRP) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00007169 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002922 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $44.61 or 0.00680025 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00014186 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0366 or 0.00000558 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00015248 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.20 or 0.00185943 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.36 or 0.00035921 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.03 or 0.00046198 BTC.

Walton (WTC) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $22.77 or 0.00246724 BTC.

I0Coin Profile

I0Coin’s total supply is 20,990,054 coins. I0Coin’s official website is izerocoin.org. The Reddit community for I0Coin is /r/I0coin_i_zero_coin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling I0Coin

I0Coin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia. It is not presently possible to purchase I0Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade I0Coin must first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase I0Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

