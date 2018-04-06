IA Financial Group (IAG) Receives C$64.29 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of IA Financial Group (TSE:IAG) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$64.29.

IAG has been the topic of a number of research reports. National Bank Financial cut shares of IA Financial Group from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from C$64.00 to C$66.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of IA Financial Group from C$65.00 to C$66.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. CIBC raised shares of IA Financial Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from C$64.00 to C$66.00 in a report on Friday, February 16th. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of IA Financial Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from C$66.00 to C$63.00 in a report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Scotiabank dropped their target price on shares of IA Financial Group from C$68.00 to C$65.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 16th.

In related news, insider Renée Laflamme sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$53.54, for a total value of C$267,700.00. Also, insider Denis Ricard acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$54.00 per share, for a total transaction of C$108,000.00. In the last ninety days, insiders purchased 11,350 shares of company stock worth $465,482 and sold 11,000 shares worth $593,400.

Shares of TSE:IAG traded up C$0.59 on Friday, reaching C$53.00. 170,802 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 234,107. The stock has a market capitalization of $5,770.00, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.02 and a beta of 0.83. IA Financial Group has a fifty-two week low of C$48.74 and a fifty-two week high of C$62.01.

IA Financial Group (TSE:IAG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The company reported C$1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$1.32 by C($0.05). The business had revenue of C$3.68 billion for the quarter. IA Financial Group had a return on equity of 11.25% and a net margin of 3.75%.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 15th were issued a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 1st. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.87%. IA Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.73%.

About IA Financial Group

Industrial Alliance Insurance and Financial Services Inc, doing business as, iA Financial Group, primarily provides various life and health insurance products in Canada. It operates through Individual Insurance, Individual Wealth Management, Group Insurance, Group Savings and Retirement, and Other segments.

