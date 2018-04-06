Front Barnett Associates LLC Trims Position in IBM (IBM)

Front Barnett Associates LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of IBM (NYSE:IBM) by 10.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,884 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 325 shares during the quarter. Front Barnett Associates LLC’s holdings in IBM were worth $442,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IBM. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in IBM by 3.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 62,228,040 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,572,538,000 after purchasing an additional 2,241,818 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in IBM by 151.2% in the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,250,047 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $499,955,000 after purchasing an additional 1,956,033 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in IBM by 1,155.3% in the second quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,358,103 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $208,923,000 after purchasing an additional 1,249,916 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in IBM by 2.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 52,936,360 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,143,204,000 after purchasing an additional 1,241,441 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in IBM by 9,678.2% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 815,897 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $118,347,000 after purchasing an additional 807,553 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.02% of the company’s stock.

IBM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Societe Generale set a $149.00 price target on IBM and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Barclays upgraded IBM from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $133.00 to $192.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $152.00 target price on shares of IBM in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Vetr lowered IBM from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $173.45 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered IBM from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $200.00 to $205.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $166.01.

NYSE IBM opened at $154.03 on Friday. IBM has a twelve month low of $139.13 and a twelve month high of $172.93. The firm has a market cap of $141,970.39, a PE ratio of 11.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.29.

IBM (NYSE:IBM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 18th. The technology company reported $5.18 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.17 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $22.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.03 billion. IBM had a return on equity of 69.48% and a net margin of 7.27%. IBM’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $5.01 EPS. equities analysts expect that IBM will post 13.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 9th were given a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.90%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 8th. IBM’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.48%.

In related news, insider Diane J. Gherson sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.00, for a total transaction of $780,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 20,581 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,210,636. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Frederick H. Waddell purchased 610 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 31st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $163.38 per share, for a total transaction of $99,661.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.17% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

IBM Profile

International Business Machines Corporation operates as an integrated technology and services company worldwide. Its Cognitive Solutions segment offers Watson, a cognitive computing platform that interacts in natural language, processes big data, and learns from interactions with people and computers.

