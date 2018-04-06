Ibstock (IBST) Price Target Raised to GBX 310 at BNP Paribas

Ibstock (LON:IBST) had its target price hoisted by BNP Paribas from GBX 280 ($3.93) to GBX 310 ($4.35) in a research report released on Thursday morning. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Numis Securities raised their target price on Ibstock from GBX 270 ($3.79) to GBX 288 ($4.04) and gave the stock an add rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Deutsche Bank reissued a buy rating and issued a GBX 292 ($4.10) target price on shares of Ibstock in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Berenberg Bank raised their target price on Ibstock from GBX 310 ($4.35) to GBX 330 ($4.63) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, March 8th. Peel Hunt raised Ibstock to a buy rating and raised their target price for the stock from GBX 265 ($3.72) to GBX 285 ($4.00) in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. Finally, Barclays reissued an equal weight rating on shares of Ibstock in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 298.38 ($4.19).

Shares of IBST traded up GBX 0.60 ($0.01) during trading hours on Thursday, hitting GBX 290 ($4.07). The company had a trading volume of 1,530,523 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,100,000. Ibstock has a 52-week low of GBX 197.50 ($2.77) and a 52-week high of GBX 299.10 ($4.20).

Ibstock (LON:IBST) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 6th. The company reported GBX 21.40 ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of GBX 18.30 ($0.26) by GBX 3.10 ($0.04). The firm had revenue of £451.58 million for the quarter. Ibstock had a return on equity of 17.02% and a net margin of 13.47%.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 10th will be paid a GBX 6.50 ($0.09) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 10th. This is a boost from Ibstock’s previous dividend of $2.60. This represents a dividend yield of 2.32%.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: This report was first reported by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this report on another publication, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of United States and international copyright laws. The original version of this report can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/06/ibstock-ibst-price-target-raised-to-gbx-310-at-bnp-paribas.html.

About Ibstock

Ibstock plc manufactures and sells clay and concrete products in the United Kingdom and the United States. Its principal products include clay bricks, brick components, concrete roof tiles, concrete stone masonry substitutes, concrete fencing, pre-stressed concrete, and concrete rail products. The company also provides concrete lintels; precast products for the house building and rail sectors; and concrete architectural masonry walling blocks.

Receive News & Ratings for Ibstock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ibstock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.