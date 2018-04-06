BidaskClub Upgrades ICON (ICLR) to Buy

BidaskClub upgraded shares of ICON (NASDAQ:ICLR) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Wednesday, March 28th.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on ICLR. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ICON from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $132.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Mizuho set a $109.00 target price on ICON and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Evercore ISI started coverage on ICON in a report on Thursday, January 18th. They issued an outperform rating and a $126.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group raised ICON to a buy rating and set a $131.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, ValuEngine raised ICON from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $126.00.

Shares of ICLR stock opened at $112.15 on Wednesday. ICON has a twelve month low of $76.46 and a twelve month high of $124.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $6,088.44, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.81, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.95.

ICON (NASDAQ:ICLR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The medical research company reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.02. ICON had a return on equity of 27.55% and a net margin of 16.01%. The business had revenue of $455.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $455.66 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.33 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts forecast that ICON will post 6.02 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. WCM Investment Management CA raised its position in shares of ICON by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. WCM Investment Management CA now owns 4,281,211 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $480,138,000 after acquiring an additional 233,990 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in ICON by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,560,367 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $287,145,000 after buying an additional 24,571 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its position in ICON by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,897,429 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $212,797,000 after buying an additional 18,041 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in ICON by 37.5% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,817,307 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $203,811,000 after buying an additional 495,247 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners increased its position in ICON by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,111,725 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $124,680,000 after buying an additional 5,314 shares in the last quarter. 90.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ICON Company Profile

ICON Public Limited Company, a clinical research organization, provides outsourced development services to the pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and medical device industries in Ireland, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. It specializes in the strategic development, management, and analysis of programs that support various stages of the clinical development process from compound selection to Phase I-IV clinical studies.

