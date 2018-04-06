Icon Plc (ICLR) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $622.99 Million

Brokerages expect Icon Plc (NASDAQ:ICLR) to post $622.99 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have made estimates for Icon’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $607.77 million and the highest estimate coming in at $638.40 million. Icon reported sales of $431.95 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 44.2%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, April 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Icon will report full year sales of $622.99 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.57 billion to $2.61 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $2.76 billion per share, with estimates ranging from $2.74 billion to $2.81 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Icon.

Icon (NASDAQ:ICLR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The medical research company reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.02. Icon had a net margin of 16.01% and a return on equity of 27.55%. The firm had revenue of $455.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $455.66 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.33 EPS. Icon’s revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Icon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. KeyCorp restated a “buy” rating and issued a $130.00 price objective on shares of Icon in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Icon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. SunTrust Banks restated a “buy” rating and issued a $133.00 price objective on shares of Icon in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, Mizuho restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $114.00 price objective (up previously from $109.00) on shares of Icon in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $126.00.

ICLR stock opened at $118.14 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.95. Icon has a fifty-two week low of $76.46 and a fifty-two week high of $124.65. The company has a market capitalization of $6,521.09, a P/E ratio of 23.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.45.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Financial Gravity Companies Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Icon during the 4th quarter valued at $144,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Icon during the 3rd quarter valued at $148,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Icon during the 4th quarter valued at $196,000. Advisor Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Icon during the 4th quarter valued at $201,000. Finally, Dean Capital Investments Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Icon during the 4th quarter valued at $203,000. Institutional investors own 90.59% of the company’s stock.

Icon Company Profile

ICON public limited company is a contract research organization (CRO), which is engaged in providing outsourced development services to the pharmaceutical, biotechnology and medical device industries. The Company is engaged in the strategic development, management and analysis of programs that support the various stages of the clinical development process, from compound selection to Phase I-IV clinical studies.

