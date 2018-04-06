ICU Medical (NASDAQ:ICUI) Director George A. Lopez Sells 13,443 Shares

ICU Medical (NASDAQ:ICUI) Director George A. Lopez sold 13,443 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.66, for a total transaction of $3,356,179.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 526,574 shares in the company, valued at approximately $131,464,464.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

ICUI opened at $253.10 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $5,067.96, a PE ratio of 53.16, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.36. ICU Medical has a 52-week low of $144.25 and a 52-week high of $265.27.

ICU Medical (NASDAQ:ICUI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 1st. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $1.94. The company had revenue of $370.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $332.91 million. ICU Medical had a net margin of 5.31% and a return on equity of 8.42%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 286.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.20 earnings per share. sell-side analysts forecast that ICU Medical will post 6.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of ICU Medical by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,879,874 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $406,052,000 after buying an additional 62,605 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its position in shares of ICU Medical by 17.6% during the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,684,094 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $312,989,000 after buying an additional 251,793 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of ICU Medical by 0.9% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 560,756 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $104,217,000 after buying an additional 5,044 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of ICU Medical by 3.5% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 432,281 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $80,122,000 after buying an additional 14,537 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of ICU Medical by 2.3% during the third quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 194,839 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $36,629,000 after buying an additional 4,330 shares in the last quarter. 76.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ICUI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ICU Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of ICU Medical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $266.00.

ICU Medical Company Profile

ICU Medical, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells medical devices used in infusion therapy, critical care, and oncology applications worldwide. It offers infusion therapy products comprising a tube running from a bottle or plastic bag containing a solution to a catheter inserted in a patient's vein for use in hospitals and ambulatory clinics.

