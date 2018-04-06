IDACORP (IDA) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Buy

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of IDACORP (NYSE:IDA) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research currently has $97.00 price target on the coal producer’s stock.

According to Zacks, “In a year’s time, shares of IDACORP have gained against a decline in the industry. The utility has plans to invest nearly $1.5 billion over 2018-2022 time frame for transmission and plant expansion projects, which will allow the company to provide efficient services along with expanding customer base. Its Board of Directors has been approving annual increase in dividends since 2012 on the back of the company’s consistent performance. However, IDACORP operates under stringent regulatory environment and operation of its hydro-electric power generation units require licenses and the permitting process could involve a number of stringent conditions which may lead to significant capital expenditures. The rising operating cost is a matter of concern for the company.”

IDA has been the topic of several other reports. Williams Capital reissued a hold rating and issued a $80.00 target price (down from $86.00) on shares of IDACORP in a research note on Monday, February 26th. ValuEngine raised IDACORP from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Sunday, December 31st. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on IDACORP in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. They issued an underperform rating and a $85.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $87.33.

Shares of NYSE IDA traded down $0.64 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $87.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 133,190 shares, compared to its average volume of 343,169. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 1.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $4,381.11, a PE ratio of 20.60, a PEG ratio of 5.11 and a beta of 0.40. IDACORP has a 12 month low of $79.59 and a 12 month high of $100.04.

IDACORP (NYSE:IDA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The coal producer reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $305.61 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $274.05 million. IDACORP had a return on equity of 9.59% and a net margin of 15.74%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.66 earnings per share. equities research analysts anticipate that IDACORP will post 4.18 earnings per share for the current year.

In other IDACORP news, CFO Steven R. Keen sold 3,557 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.72, for a total value of $312,020.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 17,240 shares in the company, valued at $1,512,292.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Tessia Park sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.40, for a total transaction of $25,620.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Motco purchased a new position in shares of IDACORP during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Zions Bancorporation purchased a new position in shares of IDACORP during the third quarter valued at approximately $104,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of IDACORP during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Cypress Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of IDACORP during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Finally, Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID purchased a new position in shares of IDACORP during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.65% of the company’s stock.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: “IDACORP (IDA) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Buy” was originally reported by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this article on another website, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of U.S. & international trademark & copyright laws. The legal version of this article can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/06/idacorp-ida-upgraded-by-zacks-investment-research-to-buy.html.

IDACORP Company Profile

IDACORP, Inc, through its subsidiary, Idaho Power Company, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, purchase, and sale of electric energy in the United States. It operates 17 hydroelectric generating plants located in southern Idaho and eastern Oregon, as well as 3 natural gas-fired plants in southern Idaho; and owns interests in 3 coal-fired steam electric generating plants located in Wyoming, Nevada, and Oregon.

Receive News & Ratings for IDACORP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IDACORP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.