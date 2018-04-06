IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX) Receives Coverage Optimism Score of 0.04

News articles about IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX) have been trending somewhat positive on Friday, according to Accern. The research firm scores the sentiment of news coverage by reviewing more than twenty million news and blog sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. IDEXX Laboratories earned a media sentiment score of 0.04 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned media stories about the company an impact score of 46.8093142728575 out of 100, meaning that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the near future.

IDXX traded down $5.32 during trading on Friday, hitting $185.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 403,597 shares, compared to its average volume of 574,519. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -11.26. The firm has a market cap of $16,614.03, a P/E ratio of 56.57, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.59. IDEXX Laboratories has a twelve month low of $146.09 and a twelve month high of $207.14.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $506.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $490.51 million. IDEXX Laboratories had a negative return on equity of 432.19% and a net margin of 13.36%. The business’s revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.58 earnings per share. equities research analysts forecast that IDEXX Laboratories will post 4.11 EPS for the current year.

IDXX has been the subject of several recent research reports. Aegis reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of IDEXX Laboratories in a research report on Friday, December 8th. BidaskClub lowered IDEXX Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, December 16th. Piper Jaffray initiated coverage on IDEXX Laboratories in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $200.00 price objective on the stock. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $210.00 price objective on shares of IDEXX Laboratories in a report on Monday, January 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered IDEXX Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $194.00.

In other news, Director William T. End sold 4,000 shares of IDEXX Laboratories stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.48, for a total value of $737,920.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 41,256 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,610,906.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Brian P. Mckeon sold 6,602 shares of IDEXX Laboratories stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.36, for a total value of $1,197,338.72. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 47,040 shares in the company, valued at $8,531,174.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 91,736 shares of company stock worth $16,193,502 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.77% of the company’s stock.

IDEXX Laboratories Company Profile

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and distributes products and services primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets worldwide. It operates through Companion Animal Group; Water Quality Products; Livestock, Poultry and Dairy; and Other segments.

