IDEXX Laboratories (IDXX) & The Competition Critical Review

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ: IDXX) is one of 24 public companies in the “Diagnostic substances” industry, but how does it contrast to its rivals? We will compare IDEXX Laboratories to similar businesses based on the strength of its profitability, risk, valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and institutional ownership.

Volatility & Risk

Get IDEXX Laboratories alerts:

IDEXX Laboratories has a beta of 0.59, meaning that its stock price is 41% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, IDEXX Laboratories’ rivals have a beta of 1.44, meaning that their average stock price is 44% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares IDEXX Laboratories and its rivals revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio IDEXX Laboratories $1.97 billion $263.14 million 58.20 IDEXX Laboratories Competitors $308.35 million $18.66 million -40.96

IDEXX Laboratories has higher revenue and earnings than its rivals. IDEXX Laboratories is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

87.4% of IDEXX Laboratories shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 53.6% of shares of all “Diagnostic substances” companies are owned by institutional investors. 2.8% of IDEXX Laboratories shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 13.5% of shares of all “Diagnostic substances” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares IDEXX Laboratories and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets IDEXX Laboratories 13.36% -432.19% 17.19% IDEXX Laboratories Competitors -884.88% -64.84% -17.51%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for IDEXX Laboratories and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score IDEXX Laboratories 1 0 5 0 2.67 IDEXX Laboratories Competitors 101 367 567 18 2.48

IDEXX Laboratories presently has a consensus price target of $190.67, indicating a potential downside of 0.11%. As a group, “Diagnostic substances” companies have a potential upside of 19.72%. Given IDEXX Laboratories’ rivals higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe IDEXX Laboratories has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Summary

IDEXX Laboratories beats its rivals on 8 of the 13 factors compared.

IDEXX Laboratories Company Profile

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and distributes products and services primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets worldwide. It operates through Companion Animal Group; Water Quality Products; Livestock, Poultry and Dairy; and Other segments. The company provides point-of-care veterinary diagnostic products, including instruments, consumables, and rapid assay test kits; veterinary reference laboratory diagnostic and consulting services; practice management and diagnostic imaging systems and services for veterinarians; and biological materials testing, and laboratory animal diagnostic instruments and services for biomedical research community. It also offers diagnostic and health-monitoring products for livestock, poultry, and dairy markets; products that test water for various microbiological contaminants; and point-of-care electrolytes and blood gas analyzers that are used in the human point-of-care medical diagnostics market. The company markets its products through marketing, customer service, sales, and technical service groups, as well as through independent distributors and other resellers. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Westbrook, Maine.

Receive News & Ratings for IDEXX Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IDEXX Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.