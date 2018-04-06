IHS (NYSE:IHS) Earns Daily News Impact Score of 0.25

Media stories about IHS (NYSE:IHS) have trended positive recently, according to Accern Sentiment. Accern identifies positive and negative news coverage by reviewing more than 20 million news and blog sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. IHS earned a news sentiment score of 0.25 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave headlines about the business services provider an impact score of 47.0721450279532 out of 100, indicating that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the near term.

NYSE:IHS traded up $1.25 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $117.25. 6,306,700 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 444,721. IHS has a 52-week low of $92.59 and a 52-week high of $129.75.

IHS Company Profile

IHS Inc develops source of information, insight and analytics in different areas of business. The Company’s segments include Resources, Transportation and Consolidated Markets & Solutions. The Company’s Resources segment includes its Energy and Chemicals product offerings. Its Transportation segment includes its Automotive; Maritime & Trade, and Aerospace, Defense & Security product offerings.

