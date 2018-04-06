II-VI (IIVI) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of II-VI (NASDAQ:IIVI) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Thursday, March 29th. Zacks Investment Research currently has $48.00 target price on the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “II-VI Incorporated designs, manufactures and markets optical and opto-electronic components, devices and materials for infrared, near-infrared, visible light, x-ray and gamma ray instrumentation. The Company’s infrared optics business manufactures optical and opto-electronic components sold under the II-VI brand name and used primarily in CO2 lasers. The Company’s near-infrared optics business manufactures near-infrared & visible light products for industrial, scientific, military & medical instruments and laser gain materials and products for solid-state YAG and YLF lasers at the Company’s VLOC subsidiary. The Company’s military infrared optics business manufactures infrared products for military applications under the Exotic Electro-Optics brand name. “

Several other research firms have also weighed in on IIVI. BidaskClub raised shares of II-VI from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, March 16th. Benchmark reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $52.00 price target on shares of II-VI in a research note on Tuesday, March 27th. ValuEngine lowered shares of II-VI from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 28th. Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of II-VI in a research note on Monday, January 29th. They issued a buy rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Northland Securities reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a $45.00 price target on shares of II-VI in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $53.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:IIVI opened at $42.10 on Thursday. II-VI has a one year low of $27.25 and a one year high of $53.08. The company has a market cap of $2,593.19, a PE ratio of 26.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.10. The company has a quick ratio of 2.71, a current ratio of 4.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

II-VI (NASDAQ:IIVI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.02. II-VI had a net margin of 8.08% and a return on equity of 11.10%. The business had revenue of $281.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $277.16 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.49 EPS. II-VI’s quarterly revenue was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts forecast that II-VI will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Vincent D. Mattera, Jr. sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.34, for a total transaction of $378,720.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 260,335 shares in the company, valued at $12,324,258.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of II-VI by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 23,600 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,108,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of II-VI by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 505,300 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $23,723,000 after acquiring an additional 1,463 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of II-VI by 43.3% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,891 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $229,000 after acquiring an additional 1,477 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in shares of II-VI by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 97,000 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $4,554,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of II-VI by 2.2% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 134,008 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $5,514,000 after acquiring an additional 2,855 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.12% of the company’s stock.

About II-VI

II-VI Incorporated develops and manufactures engineered materials, optoelectronic components and products. The Company has three segments: II-VI Laser Solutions, II-VI Photonics and II-VI Performance Products. The II-VI Laser Solutions segment designs, manufactures and markets optical and electro-optical components and materials sold under the II-VI Infrared brand name and used in carbon dioxide (CO2) lasers, fiber-delivered beam delivery systems and processing tools and direct diode lasers for industrial lasers sold under the II-VI HIGHYAG and II-VI Laser Enterprise brand names.

