IMI (IMI) – Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

IMI (LON: IMI) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

3/14/2018 – IMI had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG. They now have a GBX 1,475 ($20.38) price target on the stock.

3/12/2018 – IMI had its price target lowered by analysts at Citigroup from GBX 1,360 ($18.79) to GBX 1,260 ($17.41). They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

3/6/2018 – IMI had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from GBX 1,260 ($17.41) to GBX 1,250 ($17.27). They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

3/5/2018 – IMI had its price target lowered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 1,315 ($18.17) to GBX 1,275 ($17.62). They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

3/5/2018 – IMI was upgraded by analysts at Numis Securities Ltd to a “hold” rating. They now have a GBX 1,125 ($15.54) price target on the stock.

3/2/2018 – IMI had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Peel Hunt. They now have a GBX 1,250 ($17.27) price target on the stock.

3/2/2018 – IMI had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Liberum Capital. They now have a GBX 1,460 ($20.17) price target on the stock.

2/22/2018 – IMI had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Jefferies Group LLC. They now have a GBX 1,375 ($19.00) price target on the stock.

2/14/2018 – IMI had its “reduce” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Numis Securities Ltd. They now have a GBX 1,125 ($15.54) price target on the stock.

2/2/2018 – IMI had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They now have a GBX 1,315 ($18.17) price target on the stock.

1/22/2018 – IMI had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Peel Hunt. They now have a GBX 1,250 ($17.27) price target on the stock.

1/22/2018 – IMI had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Liberum Capital. They now have a GBX 1,460 ($20.17) price target on the stock.

IMI stock opened at GBX 1,088 ($15.03) on Thursday. IMI plc has a twelve month low of GBX 1,093 ($15.10) and a twelve month high of GBX 1,453 ($20.07). The firm has a market capitalization of $3,040.00 and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,052.83.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 5th will be issued a dividend of GBX 25.20 ($0.35) per share. This represents a yield of 2.23%. This is a positive change from IMI’s previous dividend of $14.20. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 5th.

IMI plc is a United Kingdom-based specialized engineering company. The Company is engaged in designing, manufacturing and servicing engineered products that control the precise movement of fluids. The Company operates through IMI Critical Engineering, IMI precision engineering and IMI hydronic engineering segments.

