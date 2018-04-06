ImmunoGen (NASDAQ:IMGN) Rating Lowered to Sell at ValuEngine

ValuEngine downgraded shares of ImmunoGen (NASDAQ:IMGN) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Wednesday, March 28th.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on IMGN. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ImmunoGen from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, March 19th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on ImmunoGen to $16.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, March 21st. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $5.00 price objective on ImmunoGen and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Sunday, March 25th. HC Wainwright set a $18.00 price objective on ImmunoGen and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, March 12th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of ImmunoGen from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $10.79.

ImmunoGen stock traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $10.28. 456,889 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,357,091. The company has a market capitalization of $1,436.07, a PE ratio of -13.59 and a beta of 2.17. The company has a current ratio of 4.95, a quick ratio of 4.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -0.11. ImmunoGen has a fifty-two week low of $2.84 and a fifty-two week high of $13.41.

ImmunoGen (NASDAQ:IMGN) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $39.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.62 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 185.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.39) EPS. analysts predict that ImmunoGen will post -1.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO David Brannon Johnston sold 10,000 shares of ImmunoGen stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.53, for a total value of $115,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 190,690 shares in the company, valued at $2,198,655.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Daniel M. Junius sold 46,667 shares of ImmunoGen stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.01, for a total transaction of $467,136.67. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 243,367 shares in the company, valued at $2,436,103.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 232,834 shares of company stock valued at $2,534,433 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 6.51% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of ImmunoGen by 54.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,470,097 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $54,294,000 after purchasing an additional 2,996,116 shares during the last quarter. Redmile Group LLC grew its stake in shares of ImmunoGen by 35.3% in the fourth quarter. Redmile Group LLC now owns 10,906,962 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $69,914,000 after purchasing an additional 2,845,465 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP grew its stake in shares of ImmunoGen by 168.9% in the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 1,020,089 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $6,539,000 after purchasing an additional 640,669 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new stake in shares of ImmunoGen in the fourth quarter worth $3,805,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of ImmunoGen by 108.5% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,093,240 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $7,008,000 after purchasing an additional 568,900 shares during the last quarter. 78.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ImmunoGen Company Profile

ImmunoGen, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) therapies to treat cancer. Its product candidates include mirvetuximab soravtansine, an ADC targeting folate-receptor alpha, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of platinum-resistant ovarian cancer; IMGN779 that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia (AML); and IMGN632, a CD123-targeting ADC that is in Phase I clinical trial for treating AML and blastic plasmacytoid dendritic cell neoplasm, as well as coltuximab ravtansine, a CD19-targeting ADC, which is in Phase II trial for DLBCL.

