Immupharma (IMM) Trading Down 0%

Immupharma (LON:IMM) shares dropped 0% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 153 ($2.15) and last traded at GBX 158 ($2.22). Approximately 1,433,408 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 75% from the average daily volume of 817,845 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 158 ($2.22).

IMM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Northland Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 181 ($2.54) price objective on shares of Immupharma in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. FinnCap reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 237 ($3.33) price objective on shares of Immupharma in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Finally, Northland Capital Partners reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 181 ($2.54) price objective on shares of Immupharma in a research report on Friday, March 23rd.

About Immupharma

ImmuPharma plc, a pharmaceutical company, develops drug candidates based on peptide therapeutics to treat serious medical conditions. The company's lead product candidate is the Lupuzor, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of lupus, an autoimmune chronic inflammatory disease.

