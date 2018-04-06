Immutep (NASDAQ:IMMP) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Maxim Group

Research analysts at Maxim Group initiated coverage on shares of Immutep (NASDAQ:IMMP) in a report issued on Thursday, March 22nd. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $5.00 price target on the biotechnology company’s stock. Maxim Group’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 182.49% from the company’s previous close.

The analysts wrote, “Immutep announced that the expansion cohort in the P1 trial of IMP321 + Keytruda in unresectable or metastatic melanoma has initiated dosing.””

Shares of IMMP opened at $1.77 on Thursday. Immutep has a 52-week low of $1.25 and a 52-week high of $2.85.

About Immutep

Immutep Ltd, formerly Prima BioMed Ltd., is a biotechnology company. The Company is engaged in research, development and commercialization of licensed medical biotechnology. It is also focused on development of immunotherapeutic products. The Company operates through Cancer Immunotherapy segment. Its core technologies are based on the Lymphocyte-activation gene 3 (LAG-3) immune control mechanism, which is involved in regulation of the T cell immune response.

