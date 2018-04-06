Impact Price Reaches $0.0012 on Exchanges (IMX)

Impact (CURRENCY:IMX) traded 11.2% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 1:00 AM E.T. on March 22nd. One Impact coin can now be purchased for $0.0012 or 0.00000017 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Impact has a market capitalization of $126,609.00 and $185.00 worth of Impact was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Impact has traded 8.2% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Impact alerts:

Tao (XTO) traded 18.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00004525 BTC.

Syndicate (SYNX) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00004432 BTC.

Monkey Project (MONK) traded 18.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.99 or 0.00058686 BTC.

TrustPlus (TRUST) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0743 or 0.00001094 BTC.

Regalcoin (REC) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00002264 BTC.

Magnet (MAG) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0826 or 0.00001216 BTC.

Capricoin (CPC) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00013088 BTC.

SuperCoin (SUPER) traded up 35.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0155 or 0.00000229 BTC.

Piggycoin (PIGGY) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000018 BTC.

GoldReserve (XGR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0173 or 0.00000230 BTC.

Impact Coin Profile

Impact (IMX) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on March 13th, 2017. Impact’s total supply is 109,612,071 coins. Impact’s official website is impact-coin.com. Impact’s official Twitter account is @Impact_IMX.

Buying and Selling Impact

Impact can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange. It is not currently possible to purchase Impact directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Impact must first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Impact using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Ratings for Impact Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Impact and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.