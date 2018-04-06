Imperial Brands (IMB) Given a GBX 2,800 Price Target by Royal Bank of Canada Analysts

Imperial Brands (LON:IMB) has been assigned a GBX 2,800 ($39.30) price target by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a research report issued on Wednesday. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price points to a potential upside of 10.04% from the stock’s current price.

IMB has been the subject of several other reports. Goldman Sachs set a GBX 3,670 ($51.52) target price on Imperial Brands and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 3,400 ($47.73) target price on shares of Imperial Brands in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Berenberg Bank decreased their price objective on Imperial Brands from GBX 3,780 ($53.06) to GBX 3,765 ($52.85) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Societe Generale set a GBX 4,500 ($63.17) price objective on Imperial Brands and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a GBX 3,400 ($47.73) price objective on Imperial Brands and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 3,690.63 ($51.81).

Get Imperial Brands alerts:

LON IMB opened at GBX 2,544.50 ($35.72) on Wednesday. Imperial Brands has a 1-year low of GBX 2,447 ($34.35) and a 1-year high of GBX 3,956.50 ($55.54).

In related news, insider Alison Cooper sold 26,821 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 2,385 ($33.48), for a total transaction of £639,680.85 ($897,923.71).

WARNING: This article was first reported by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this article on another domain, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of U.S. and international trademark & copyright laws. The legal version of this article can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/06/imperial-brands-imb-given-a-gbx-2800-price-target-by-royal-bank-of-canada-analysts.html.

About Imperial Brands

Imperial Brands PLC, formerly Imperial Tobacco Group PLC, is a fast-moving consumer goods company. The Company offers a range of cigarettes, fine cut and smokeless tobaccos, papers and cigars. The Company’s segments include Growth Markets, USA, Returns Markets North, Returns Markets South and Logistics.

Receive News & Ratings for Imperial Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Imperial Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.