Gotham Asset Management LLC Has $1.81 Million Position in Imperial Oil Ltd (IMO)

Gotham Asset Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Imperial Oil Ltd (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO) (TSE:IMO) by 32.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 57,950 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 27,500 shares during the quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Imperial Oil were worth $1,807,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its holdings in Imperial Oil by 66.4% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 9,610 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $300,000 after acquiring an additional 3,835 shares in the last quarter. Barrett Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Imperial Oil in the 4th quarter worth approximately $313,000. Americafirst Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Imperial Oil in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $314,000. ARP Americas LP purchased a new stake in Imperial Oil in the 4th quarter worth approximately $338,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in Imperial Oil by 41.9% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 12,533 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $391,000 after acquiring an additional 3,700 shares in the last quarter.

Get Imperial Oil alerts:

Shares of IMO opened at $28.50 on Friday. Imperial Oil Ltd has a 1 year low of $25.91 and a 1 year high of $32.81.

Imperial Oil (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO) (TSE:IMO) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The energy company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by ($0.25). The firm had revenue of $6.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.77 billion. Imperial Oil had a negative net margin of 1.70% and a negative return on equity of 2.22%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.70 earnings per share.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 2nd were given a dividend of $0.1297 per share. This is an increase from Imperial Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 1st.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on IMO shares. Tudor Pickering raised shares of Imperial Oil to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 8th. TheStreet lowered shares of Imperial Oil from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Imperial Oil from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. AltaCorp Capital raised shares of Imperial Oil to a “hold” rating and set a $43.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, January 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Imperial Oil from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.20.

WARNING: “Gotham Asset Management LLC Has $1.81 Million Position in Imperial Oil Ltd (IMO)” was originally posted by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this piece of content on another website, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of United States and international trademark & copyright law. The original version of this piece of content can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/06/imperial-oil-ltd-imo-position-lowered-by-gotham-asset-management-llc-updated.html.

Imperial Oil Company Profile

Imperial Oil Limited is an integrated oil company. The Company is engaged in all the phases of the petroleum industry in Canada, including exploration for, and production and sale of, crude oil and natural gas. Its operations are conducted in three segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream operations include the exploration for, and production of, crude oil, natural gas, synthetic oil and bitumen.

Receive News & Ratings for Imperial Oil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Imperial Oil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.