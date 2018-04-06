Headlines about IMS Health (NYSE:IMS) have been trending somewhat positive recently, Accern Sentiment Analysis reports. The research firm rates the sentiment of news coverage by monitoring more than twenty million blog and news sources. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. IMS Health earned a news impact score of 0.20 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news articles about the information technology services provider an impact score of 45.4095457075967 out of 100, meaning that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the near future.

NYSE IMS traded up $0.99 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $31.34. The company had a trading volume of 4,031,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,266,943. IMS Health has a fifty-two week low of $22.36 and a fifty-two week high of $31.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: “IMS Health (IMS) Given Daily Coverage Optimism Rating of 0.20” was originally reported by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this piece on another publication, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of U.S. & international trademark & copyright legislation. The original version of this piece can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/06/ims-health-ims-given-daily-coverage-optimism-rating-of-0-20.html.

IMS Health Company Profile

IMS Health Holdings, Inc (IMS) is an information and technology services company that provides solutions to its clients in the healthcare industry. The Company has its presence in over 100 countries. The Company’s data set contains over 10 petabytes of data and over 500 million patient records. It serves healthcare organizations and life science companies, including pharmaceutical, biotechnology, consumer health and medical device manufacturers, as well as distributors, providers, payers, government agencies, policymakers, researchers and the financial community.

Receive News & Ratings for IMS Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IMS Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.