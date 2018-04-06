Incyte (INCY) Price Target Lowered to $135.00 at Barclays

Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY) had its target price decreased by Barclays from $165.00 to $135.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. BidaskClub downgraded Incyte from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Wednesday. ValuEngine raised Incyte from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, March 1st. Raymond James Financial set a $159.00 price objective on Incyte and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Oppenheimer set a $110.00 target price on Incyte and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $145.00 target price on Incyte and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $137.63.

Shares of NASDAQ:INCY traded down $18.43 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $64.64. 22,722,488 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,006,280. The company has a current ratio of 4.01, a quick ratio of 3.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market capitalization of $17,786.86, a price-to-earnings ratio of 105.50 and a beta of 0.66. Incyte has a fifty-two week low of $63.80 and a fifty-two week high of $142.45.

Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.52) by $0.54. The firm had revenue of $444.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $435.23 million. Incyte had a negative return on equity of 11.85% and a negative net margin of 20.38%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 36.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.05 EPS. equities research analysts predict that Incyte will post -0.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider David W. Gryska sold 1,952 shares of Incyte stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.56, for a total value of $167,013.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 12,922 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,105,606.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Reid M. Huber sold 1,958 shares of Incyte stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.55, for a total value of $167,506.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 17.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Exane Derivatives purchased a new stake in Incyte during the fourth quarter worth approximately $669,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Incyte during the fourth quarter worth approximately $473,000. Ascend Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Incyte during the fourth quarter worth approximately $9,879,000. Financial Gravity Companies Inc. purchased a new stake in Incyte during the fourth quarter worth approximately $120,000. Finally, Emory University lifted its stake in Incyte by 30.8% during the fourth quarter. Emory University now owns 17,046 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,614,000 after purchasing an additional 4,016 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.50% of the company’s stock.

WARNING: This article was first reported by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this article on another domain, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of U.S. and international trademark & copyright laws. The legal version of this article can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/06/incyte-incy-price-target-lowered-to-135-00-at-barclays.html.

About Incyte

Incyte Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of proprietary therapeutics in the United States. It offers JAKAFI, a drug for the treatment of myelofibrosis and polycythemia vera cancers; and ICLUSIG, a kinase inhibitor for the treatment of chronic myeloid leukemia and philadelphia-chromosome positive acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

Receive News & Ratings for Incyte Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Incyte and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.