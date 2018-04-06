Incyte (INCY) Stock Rating Lowered by William Blair

Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY) was downgraded by equities researchers at William Blair from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on INCY. Raymond James Financial reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Incyte in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on shares of Incyte in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $106.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer set a $120.00 price target on shares of Incyte and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Incyte from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $136.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $120.00 price target (down from $135.00) on shares of Incyte in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $141.33.

Shares of Incyte stock opened at $64.75 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.01, a quick ratio of 3.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Incyte has a 52 week low of $64.75 and a 52 week high of $142.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $17,786.86, a price-to-earnings ratio of 100.31 and a beta of 0.66.

Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.52) by $0.54. Incyte had a negative net margin of 20.38% and a negative return on equity of 11.85%. The firm had revenue of $444.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $435.23 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.05 earnings per share. Incyte’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.0% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts predict that Incyte will post -0.21 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Reid M. Huber sold 1,958 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.55, for a total value of $167,506.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider David W. Gryska sold 1,952 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.56, for a total value of $167,013.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 12,922 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,105,606.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 17.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. AMP Capital Investors Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Incyte by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. AMP Capital Investors Ltd now owns 72,076 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $8,414,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Addison Capital Co increased its holdings in shares of Incyte by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. Addison Capital Co now owns 6,632 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $628,000 after purchasing an additional 574 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board increased its holdings in shares of Incyte by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 16,400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,553,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Incyte by 35.9% in the 4th quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC now owns 2,719 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $258,000 after purchasing an additional 718 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Incyte by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 23,457 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,732,000 after purchasing an additional 876 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.50% of the company’s stock.

About Incyte

Incyte Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of proprietary therapeutics in the United States. It offers JAKAFI, a drug for the treatment of myelofibrosis and polycythemia vera cancers; and ICLUSIG, a kinase inhibitor for the treatment of chronic myeloid leukemia and philadelphia-chromosome positive acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

