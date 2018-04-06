Independent Bank Corp (INDB) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.38

Independent Bank Corp (NASDAQ:INDB) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, March 16th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 26th will be given a dividend of 0.38 per share by the bank on Friday, April 6th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 23rd. This is a boost from Independent Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32.

INDB opened at $73.35 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $1,965.76, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.90 and a beta of 0.88. Independent Bank has a twelve month low of $59.65 and a twelve month high of $76.35.

Independent Bank (NASDAQ:INDB) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 18th. The bank reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.89. The company had revenue of $89.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $88.31 million. Independent Bank had a net margin of 24.21% and a return on equity of 10.00%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.76 earnings per share. research analysts predict that Independent Bank will post 4.38 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on INDB. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Independent Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Independent Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Compass Point upgraded shares of Independent Bank from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 18th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a “hold” rating on shares of Independent Bank in a report on Sunday, January 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Independent Bank has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $73.00.

In other Independent Bank news, CFO Robert D. Cozzone bought 788 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $71.25 per share, with a total value of $56,145.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Donna L. Abelli sold 601 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.05, for a total transaction of $43,302.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.67% of the company’s stock.

Independent Bank Company Profile

Independent Bank Corp. is a bank holding company. The Company operates through its subsidiary, Rockland Trust Company (the Bank). The Bank is a community-oriented commercial bank. Its community banking business provides a range of banking services, including lending activities, acceptance of demand, savings, and time deposits, and investment management.

