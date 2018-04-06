Independent Bank Gr (IBTX) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Independent Bank Gr (NASDAQ:IBTX) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday.

According to Zacks, “Independent Bank Group, Inc. is a bank holding company that conducts its business activities through its subsidiary, Independent Bank. The company offers personal and commercial banking services to businesses, professionals and individuals. Its services includes checking accounts, savings accounts, commercial real estate loans, interim construction loans, loans to professionals, residential first and second mortgage loans , loans to purchase cars, boats and other recreational vehicles. Independent Bank Group, Inc. is headquartered in McKinney, Texas. “

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Independent Bank Gr in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Stephens reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Independent Bank Gr in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Sandler O’Neill reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Independent Bank Gr in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Independent Bank Gr from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.57.

Shares of IBTX traded down $1.35 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $70.65. 12,244 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 133,056. The firm has a market capitalization of $2,025.30, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.48 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Independent Bank Gr has a 12 month low of $51.70 and a 12 month high of $75.95.

Independent Bank Gr (NASDAQ:IBTX) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 29th. The bank reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $88.83 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $83.85 million. Independent Bank Gr had a net margin of 21.91% and a return on equity of 7.79%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.83 EPS. research analysts forecast that Independent Bank Gr will post 4.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO James C. White sold 1,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.76, for a total transaction of $87,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Douglas A. Cifu sold 29,458 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.26, for a total transaction of $2,187,551.08. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 45,213 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,357,517.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 62,299 shares of company stock worth $4,551,649 in the last three months. 7.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in Independent Bank Gr by 54.3% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,908 shares of the bank’s stock worth $175,000 after buying an additional 1,023 shares during the last quarter. Ellington Management Group LLC purchased a new position in Independent Bank Gr in the fourth quarter worth about $203,000. Navellier & Associates Inc purchased a new position in Independent Bank Gr in the fourth quarter worth about $212,000. Comerica Bank purchased a new position in Independent Bank Gr in the fourth quarter worth about $219,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in Independent Bank Gr in the fourth quarter worth about $301,000. 56.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: “Independent Bank Gr (IBTX) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research” was posted by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this report on another site, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of United States and international copyright & trademark legislation. The correct version of this report can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/06/independent-bank-gr-ibtx-stock-rating-lowered-by-zacks-investment-research.html.

About Independent Bank Gr

Independent Bank Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Independent Bank that provides a range of commercial banking products and services to businesses, professionals, and individuals in the United States. It offers various deposit products, including checking and savings accounts, demand accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as individual retirement accounts.

Receive News & Ratings for Independent Bank Gr Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Independent Bank Gr and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.