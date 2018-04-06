Independent Money System (CRYPTO:IMS) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $143.00

Independent Money System (CURRENCY:IMS) traded up 3.7% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on March 30th. One Independent Money System coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0256 or 0.00000375 BTC on exchanges including Cryptopia and YoBit. Independent Money System has a market cap of $137,647.00 and approximately $143.00 worth of Independent Money System was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Independent Money System has traded down 12.2% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Novacoin (NVC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.10 or 0.00045382 BTC.

Sequence (SEQ) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001998 BTC.

vTorrent (VTR) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00003733 BTC.

Rupaya (RUPX) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001602 BTC.

42-coin (42) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $21,975.30 or 3.21808000 BTC.

Cashcoin (CASH) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0132 or 0.00000193 BTC.

BitBar (BTB) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $11.88 or 0.00173916 BTC.

AquariusCoin (ARCO) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00003247 BTC.

Litecoin Plus (LCP) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00003920 BTC.

ChessCoin (CHESS) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000063 BTC.

Independent Money System Coin Profile

Independent Money System (CRYPTO:IMS) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 17th, 2017. Independent Money System’s total supply is 5,368,934 coins. The official website for Independent Money System is independentmoneysystem.com. Independent Money System’s official Twitter account is @IMScrypto.

Independent Money System Coin Trading

Independent Money System can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia and YoBit. It is not possible to buy Independent Money System directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Independent Money System must first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Independent Money System using one of the exchanges listed above.

