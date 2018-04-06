Indigo Books & Music Inc. (IDG) Insider Gerald Wilfred Schwartz Buys 2,100 Shares

Indigo Books & Music Inc. (TSE:IDG) insider Gerald Wilfred Schwartz bought 2,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$19.27 per share, with a total value of C$40,467.00.

Gerald Wilfred Schwartz also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, March 29th, Gerald Wilfred Schwartz acquired 5,000 shares of Indigo Books & Music stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$19.29 per share, for a total transaction of C$96,450.00.

On Tuesday, March 27th, Gerald Wilfred Schwartz acquired 1,000 shares of Indigo Books & Music stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$19.47 per share, for a total transaction of C$19,470.00.

On Thursday, March 22nd, Gerald Wilfred Schwartz acquired 1,100 shares of Indigo Books & Music stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$19.31 per share, for a total transaction of C$21,241.00.

On Friday, March 2nd, Gerald Wilfred Schwartz bought 3,000 shares of Indigo Books & Music stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$20.03 per share, for a total transaction of C$60,090.00.

On Tuesday, February 20th, Gerald Wilfred Schwartz bought 3,800 shares of Indigo Books & Music stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$18.98 per share, for a total transaction of C$72,124.00.

On Friday, February 16th, Gerald Wilfred Schwartz purchased 600 shares of Indigo Books & Music stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$18.84 per share, for a total transaction of C$11,304.00.

On Friday, February 9th, Gerald Wilfred Schwartz purchased 5,300 shares of Indigo Books & Music stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$18.94 per share, for a total transaction of C$100,382.00.

Shares of IDG stock opened at C$19.70 on Friday. Indigo Books & Music Inc. has a 52 week low of C$15.00 and a 52 week high of C$20.25.

Indigo Books & Music (TSE:IDG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported C$1.56 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$433.27 million during the quarter. Indigo Books & Music had a net margin of 9.82% and a return on equity of 44.39%.

Indigo Books & Music Company Profile

Indigo Books & Music Inc is a Canada-based book, gift and toy retailer. The Company operates stores in approximately 10 provinces and a territory in Canada, and offers online sales through its indigo.ca Website. It operates approximately 90 superstores under the banners Chapters and Indigo, and approximately 120 small format stores under the banners Coles, Indigospirit, SmithBooks and The Book Company.

