IA Financial Group (IAG) Director Acquires C$87,024.00 in Stock

IA Financial Group (TSE:IAG) Director Yvon Charest bought 1,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 21st. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$54.39 per share, for a total transaction of C$87,024.00.

Yvon Charest also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, March 13th, Yvon Charest acquired 750 shares of IA Financial Group stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$54.01 per share, with a total value of C$40,507.50.

Shares of IAG stock traded up C$0.17 during trading on Friday, reaching C$52.90. 16,166 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 225,969. IA Financial Group has a twelve month low of C$48.74 and a twelve month high of C$62.01.

IA Financial Group (TSE:IAG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The company reported C$1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.32 by C($0.05). The company had revenue of C$3.68 billion for the quarter. IA Financial Group had a net margin of 3.75% and a return on equity of 11.25%.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 1st. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.87%.

IAG has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Scotiabank cut their target price on IA Financial Group from C$68.00 to C$65.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 16th. CIBC upgraded IA Financial Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from C$64.00 to C$66.00 in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on IA Financial Group from C$65.00 to C$66.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. National Bank Financial cut IA Financial Group from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from C$64.00 to C$66.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut IA Financial Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from C$66.00 to C$63.00 in a report on Friday, February 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$64.29.

About IA Financial Group

Industrial Alliance Insurance and Financial Services Inc, doing business as, iA Financial Group, primarily provides various life and health insurance products in Canada. It operates through Individual Insurance, Individual Wealth Management, Group Insurance, Group Savings and Retirement, and Other segments.

