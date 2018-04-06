Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (ILPT) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (NASDAQ:ILPT) has been assigned an average broker rating score of 1.60 (Buy) from the five brokers that provide coverage for the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, one has assigned a buy recommendation and three have given a strong buy recommendation to the company.

Brokers have set a 12 month consensus price target of $26.20 for the company and are predicting that the company will post $0.40 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned Industrial Logistics Properties Trust an industry rank of 210 out of 265 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. B. Riley assumed coverage on shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. UBS assumed coverage on shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. JMP Securities assumed coverage on shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $26.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $27.00 target price for the company. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company.

Industrial Logistics Properties Trust stock traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $20.23. The stock had a trading volume of 235,375 shares, compared to its average volume of 360,966. The company has a quick ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Industrial Logistics Properties Trust has a one year low of $17.21 and a one year high of $24.00.

Industrial Logistics Properties Trust Company Profile

Industrial Logistics Properties Trust is focused on the ownership and leasing of industrial and logistics properties throughout the United States. The Company owns 266 properties with a total of approximately 28.5 million square feet, including: 226 buildings, leasable land parcels and easements totaling approximately 16.8 million square feet located on the island of Oahu, Hawaii; and 40 properties with approximately 11.7 million square feet located in 24 other states.

