Ingalls & Snyder LLC Has $17.86 Million Stake in Chevron Co. (CVX)

Ingalls & Snyder LLC reduced its position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 3.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 142,688 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 4,720 shares during the quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $17,863,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 32.5% in the fourth quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 12,669 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,586,000 after acquiring an additional 3,105 shares during the period. Personal Capital Advisors Corp boosted its stake in Chevron by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 296,227 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $37,085,000 after buying an additional 14,555 shares during the period. Cibc Bank USA boosted its stake in Chevron by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Cibc Bank USA now owns 23,147 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,899,000 after buying an additional 420 shares during the period. Naples Global Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Chevron by 12.5% during the fourth quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 4,581 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $573,000 after buying an additional 510 shares during the period. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its stake in Chevron by 296.6% during the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 211,394 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $26,463,000 after buying an additional 158,096 shares during the period. 64.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on CVX shares. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Chevron in a research note on Monday, December 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $123.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on shares of Chevron in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Cowen reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $160.00 price objective (up previously from $122.00) on shares of Chevron in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. Royal Bank of Canada set a $110.00 price objective on Chevron and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Finally, Scotiabank reissued a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on shares of Chevron in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $129.79.

NYSE CVX opened at $117.29 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $219,354.36, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.70, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Chevron Co. has a twelve month low of $102.55 and a twelve month high of $133.88.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by ($0.54). The company had revenue of $37.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.43 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 5.22% and a net margin of 6.49%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.22 EPS. analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post 6.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 16th were issued a $1.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.82%. This is an increase from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.08. Chevron’s payout ratio is currently 121.08%.

About Chevron

Chevron Corporation (Chevron) manages its investments in subsidiaries and affiliates, and provides administrative, financial, management and technology support to the United States and international subsidiaries that engage in integrated energy and chemicals operations. The Company operates through two business segments: Upstream and Downstream.

