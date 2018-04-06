Inmarsat (ISAT) Earns “Equal weight” Rating from Barclays

Inmarsat (LON:ISAT)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating reissued by Barclays in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, March 29th. They currently have a GBX 410 ($5.76) target price on the stock. Barclays’ target price points to a potential upside of 14.85% from the company’s previous close.

ISAT has been the topic of a number of other reports. Berenberg Bank cut their target price on Inmarsat from GBX 560 ($7.86) to GBX 420 ($5.90) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 19th. HSBC reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 430 ($6.04) target price on shares of Inmarsat in a research note on Monday, March 19th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Inmarsat from GBX 530 ($7.44) to GBX 430 ($6.04) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 15th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Inmarsat from GBX 825 ($11.58) to GBX 725 ($10.18) and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Inmarsat from GBX 550 ($7.72) to GBX 500 ($7.02) and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Inmarsat has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 580.28 ($8.15).

Get Inmarsat alerts:

LON:ISAT traded up GBX 16.60 ($0.23) during trading hours on Thursday, hitting GBX 357 ($5.01). The stock had a trading volume of 1,105,686 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,850,000. Inmarsat has a 1-year low of GBX 381.20 ($5.35) and a 1-year high of GBX 865 ($12.14).

In other news, insider Tony Bates sold 13,684 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 349 ($4.90), for a total transaction of £47,757.16 ($67,037.00).

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: This story was originally posted by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this story on another site, it was stolen and reposted in violation of international copyright & trademark legislation. The correct version of this story can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/06/inmarsat-isat-given-equal-weight-rating-at-barclays-updated.html.

Inmarsat Company Profile

Inmarsat plc is a United Kingdom-based provider of global mobile satellite communications services. The Company’s segments include Maritime, Government, Enterprise, Aviation and Central Services. The Maritime segment focuses on commercial maritime services across the world. The Maritime segment includes the provision of broadband data and safety communications for all vessel sizes.

Receive News & Ratings for Inmarsat Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inmarsat and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.