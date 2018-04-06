Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Has $12.39 Million Holdings in Innophos Holdings, Inc. (IPHS)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Innophos Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPHS) by 25.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 265,214 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 88,531 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned 1.36% of Innophos worth $12,393,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in shares of Innophos by 379.3% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 13,535 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $666,000 after acquiring an additional 10,711 shares in the last quarter. AXA grew its stake in Innophos by 83.6% during the 4th quarter. AXA now owns 70,300 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,285,000 after buying an additional 32,000 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its stake in Innophos by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 588,910 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $28,968,000 after buying an additional 30,320 shares during the last quarter. Alpha Windward LLC purchased a new position in Innophos during the 4th quarter worth approximately $550,000. Finally, Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC grew its stake in Innophos by 11.0% during the 3rd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 820,518 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $40,361,000 after buying an additional 81,550 shares during the last quarter. 93.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Innophos alerts:

IPHS has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Innophos from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 15th. BidaskClub downgraded Innophos from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 20th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Innophos from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.00.

NASDAQ:IPHS opened at $40.47 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $779.06, a P/E ratio of 16.21 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a current ratio of 2.64, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. Innophos Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $38.66 and a 52-week high of $51.34.

Innophos (NASDAQ:IPHS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by ($0.04). Innophos had a return on equity of 14.02% and a net margin of 3.11%. The firm had revenue of $193.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $194.25 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.52 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts expect that Innophos Holdings, Inc. will post 2.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 9th were paid a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 8th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.74%. Innophos’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 78.05%.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: “Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Has $12.39 Million Holdings in Innophos Holdings, Inc. (IPHS)” was published by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this article on another website, it was stolen and republished in violation of U.S. & international copyright and trademark legislation. The legal version of this article can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/06/innophos-holdings-inc-iphs-holdings-cut-by-goldman-sachs-group-inc-updated.html.

Innophos Profile

Innophos Holdings, Inc is an international producer of specialty ingredient solutions that deliver for the food, health, nutrition and industrial markets. The Company’s segments include Food, Health and Nutrition, Industrial Specialties and Other. It offers a range of product categories, such as asphalt, catalyst, fertilizer salts, liquid phosphate, phosphate salt, phosphoric acid, polyphosphoric acid, sodium bicarbonate, and food blends.

Receive News & Ratings for Innophos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innophos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.