Innovative Industrial Properties (IIPR) Upgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Innovative Industrial Properties (NYSE:IIPR) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Thursday.

According to Zacks, “Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. is a real estate investment trust. It focused on the acquisition, ownership and management of specialized industrial properties leased to experienced, state-licensed operators for medical-use cannabis facilities. Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. is based in San Diego, United States. “

Separately, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services restated a buy rating and set a $34.00 price objective (up previously from $23.00) on shares of Innovative Industrial Properties in a report on Wednesday, January 24th.

Innovative Industrial Properties stock traded down $0.48 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $30.20. 37,044 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 222,826. Innovative Industrial Properties has a 52 week low of $15.72 and a 52 week high of $36.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $192.07, a P/E ratio of 45.03 and a beta of -0.70.

Innovative Industrial Properties (NYSE:IIPR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 28th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.11). Innovative Industrial Properties had a negative return on equity of 0.12% and a negative net margin of 1.12%. The business had revenue of $2.28 million for the quarter. sell-side analysts anticipate that Innovative Industrial Properties will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.31%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 28th. Innovative Industrial Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 149.25%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties during the fourth quarter worth approximately $174,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties by 48.9% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 19,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $630,000 after acquiring an additional 6,400 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties during the fourth quarter worth approximately $255,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties during the fourth quarter worth approximately $261,000. Finally, Symmetry Peak Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties during the fourth quarter worth approximately $565,000. Institutional investors own 10.44% of the company’s stock.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: This piece of content was originally posted by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this piece of content on another domain, it was stolen and republished in violation of United States & international trademark & copyright law. The legal version of this piece of content can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/06/innovative-industrial-properties-iipr-upgraded-to-hold-at-zacks-investment-research.html.

About Innovative Industrial Properties

Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc is focused on the acquisition, ownership and management of specialized industrial properties leased to state-licensed operators for their regulated medical-use cannabis facilities. The Company intends to acquire its properties through sale-leaseback transactions and third-party purchases.

Receive News & Ratings for Innovative Industrial Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovative Industrial Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.