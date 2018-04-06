Innoviva Inc (INVA) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $73.83 Million

Equities analysts expect that Innoviva Inc (NASDAQ:INVA) will post $73.83 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Innoviva’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $81.99 million and the lowest is $69.69 million. Innoviva reported sales of $40.49 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 82.3%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, April 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Innoviva will report full-year sales of $73.83 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $232.90 million to $317.86 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $322.15 million per share, with estimates ranging from $231.45 million to $408.37 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Innoviva.

Innoviva (NASDAQ:INVA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The biotechnology company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.01. Innoviva had a negative return on equity of 48.93% and a net margin of 61.76%. The company had revenue of $69.52 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $67.41 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.22 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 59.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on INVA shares. TheStreet raised Innoviva from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. BidaskClub raised Innoviva from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. ValuEngine raised shares of Innoviva from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 7th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 target price on shares of Innoviva in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Innoviva from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Innoviva presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.83.

Shares of Innoviva stock traded down $0.16 on Friday, hitting $16.67. The stock had a trading volume of 1,073,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,016,366. Innoviva has a twelve month low of $11.02 and a twelve month high of $17.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -2.37, a current ratio of 5.77 and a quick ratio of 5.77. The company has a market capitalization of $1,697.41, a P/E ratio of 14.25 and a beta of 2.34.

In other Innoviva news, insider Eric Desparbes sold 5,378 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.52, for a total transaction of $88,844.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP George B. Abercrombie sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.51, for a total transaction of $132,080.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC increased its position in Innoviva by 30.0% during the 4th quarter. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC now owns 14,084 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $200,000 after purchasing an additional 3,248 shares during the period. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Innoviva by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. now owns 194,633 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,762,000 after buying an additional 4,253 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Innoviva by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 502,352 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $7,129,000 after buying an additional 4,289 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC grew its position in shares of Innoviva by 24.0% during the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 24,852 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $353,000 after buying an additional 4,808 shares during the period. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC grew its position in shares of Innoviva by 33.0% during the 3rd quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 22,207 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $314,000 after buying an additional 5,509 shares during the period. 74.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: This article was originally published by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this article on another site, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of US & international trademark & copyright legislation. The original version of this article can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/06/innoviva-inc-inva-expected-to-announce-quarterly-sales-of-73-83-million-updated.html.

About Innoviva

Innoviva, Inc, formerly Theravance, Inc, is engaged in the development, commercialization and financial management of bio-pharmaceuticals. It focuses on the respiratory assets partnered with Glaxo Group Limited (GSK), including RELVAR/BREO ELLIPTA (fluticasone furoate (FF)/vilanterol (VI)) and ANORO ELLIPTA (umeclidinium bromide/vilanterol (UMEC/VI)).

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Innoviva (INVA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Innoviva Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innoviva and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.